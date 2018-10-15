Facebook party turned into a clash: 36 arrested

2018-10-15 15:20:02

Thirty six individuals including 12 women were arrested at a party organized through Facebook, when a clash erupted between several individuals in Ratnapura early this morning.

Police said the party was organized at a hotel at Durekkanda, Ratnapura.

The Ratnapura police had arrested the suspects following an investigation conducted into the clash between a group of party goers and residents.

The police had recovered 530 milligrams of Ice drugs and 4 grams of cannabis from a 24-year-old suspect while another 4 pills were recovered from a 26-year-old suspect.

The two suspects, residents of Wattala and Kalutara, will be produced before the Ratnapura Magistrate's Court.

The other suspects aged between 20 and 30, who were residents of Ratnapura, Kalutara, Mount Lavinia, Kurunegala, Wattala, Matara and Monaragala have been released on bail.(Darshana Sanjeewa)