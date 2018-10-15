PHU to seek Court of Appeal assistance against Vijayakala

2018-10-15 13:08:54

While claiming that the legal action against MP Vijayakala Maheswaran was not taken in a proper manner on her statement on the resurgence of the LTTE, the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) said it would seek legal assistance at the Court of Appeal against MP Vijayakala.

Addressing a news briefing today, PHU Propaganda Secretary Thushara Dissanayake said the Police had carried out a wishy-washy investigation into the Vijayakala’s statement.

“Vijayakala’s statement has breached Article 114, 115, and 120 of the Penal Code, Article three of the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights (ICCPR) Act No 56 of 2007 and the Article 157 (a) of the Sri Lankan Constitution,” Dissanayake said,

“According to the Article 3 (3) of the ICCPR, a person who shall, directly or indirectly support or advocate the establishment of a separate State within the territory of Sri Lanka, is subject to a Rigorous Imprisonment less than 10 years,

According to the Article 3 (4), bail can’t be granted to such offences and it can be only granted by the High Court under special circumstances,” Dissanayake added.

He said the B Report (B 95666/1/18) submitted by the Police to the court, had been complied without mentioning Article 3 of the ICCPR.

“It is apparent that the B Report has been compiled in a shrewd way that it would facilitate Vijayakala to be granted bail,” he added. (Sheain Fernandopulle)