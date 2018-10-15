Will take care of debt issues of Belt and Road projects: China

China’s Vice Finance Minister Zou Jiayi has acknowledged debt issues with some of its ‘Belt and Road’ projects, saying the government will strengthen macro-supervision on the debt sustainability aspect of its overseas investments, the Reuters reported on Saturday.
“The debt sustainability issue of Belt and Road (projects) is a complicated issue, but we will take care of it,” Zou told a panel on the sidelines of annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Indonesia.
She said China could optimize and diversify its Belt and Road debt financing with more foreign direct investment, public-private partnerships, and equity investment, as opposed to commercial loans that could be more expensive.
However, the Reuters reported that the initiative has been met with growing scepticism as some countries, such as Sri Lanka, became saddled with debt that they had difficulty in repaying.
One of the top recipients of China’s largesse, Malaysia, has recently stopped work on a $20 billion rail link between its east and west coasts, a rare setback for the Belt and Road initiative.
Zou said the Chinese government fully respects Malaysia’s decision-making and judgment, stressing the projects were inked on a commercial basis, and countries are free to vet and evaluate the terms of the projects.
“Malaysia adequately communicated with the China side on the issue. We respect Malaysia’s decision based on their debt sustainability analysis,” she said.
AVIC INTERANTIONAL Monday, 15 October 2018 11:39
We were in the past respected China as a friendly nation,however ,now I feel that China is a wolf in sheep clothing .For me,Japan is the only nation who can be trusted,USSR was
Reply : 13 36
Jude Monday, 15 October 2018 11:57
Hey Avic, YOU want sometimes who breed terorist then breast feed terrorist and spoon feed terrorist in most part of the world!! And making billions of MONEY from terrorism moreover, wants terrorism as a going concern because they benefit most out of terrorism!! And your company want these people to dominate next 200 years!!?? Ahhh get real !!!
Reply : 14 2
Too bad Monday, 15 October 2018 13:40
Free money, Japan. Loan, China. I understand your logic. You want no strings attached free money aid, not loan.
Reply : 0 6
IVJ Monday, 15 October 2018 11:41
Good try and am sure SL will run right into the trap over and over again.
Reply : 6 22
Mandy Monday, 15 October 2018 11:51
It was a simple trap baited with huge commissions into which SL just walked in because of greed for the jam that oozed.
Reply : 3 25
Ali Baba Monday, 15 October 2018 13:34
Yes, if Ali Baba and The Forty Thieves come back our debt levels will triple!
Reply : 2 13
Jude Monday, 15 October 2018 11:45
China is driven by setbacks!!! They're on a mission to succeed with the OBOR initiative!!! Any obstacles they treat them as challenges!!! China's march towards to be the global powerhouse is unstoppable!!!
Reply : 8 18
kudda Monday, 15 October 2018 13:36
As long as China offers any loans, our corrupted rulers will accept. Finally they will have half of the funds in their bank accounts overseas while poor public will have to repay the debts. We don't need any financial assistance from China. Please get out of our vicinity.
Reply : 2 9
vithura Monday, 15 October 2018 14:08
Let the MoRonic clan back into power and we will fall further into the Chinese loan trap. with no redemption at all! The present govt should cancel all projects that is funded by such funding.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.