How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripala Sirisena while speaking to a gathering in Mahara on Saturday (13) wanted to know how many politicians dare to come up on stage and say they are clean and that they do not plunder the wealth of the people and charged that such politicians were scarce these days.
He said the top officials in the government sector too were prone to following in the footsteps of politicians these days.
The President said graft was well entrenched in the political culture of Sri Lanka, and people were voting for the same set of politicians at successive elections despite being aware that they were thieves.
If we can prevent the loss of revenue due to corruption and fraudulent activities in this country bridging the budget deficit would not be a difficult task.
Saman Monday, 15 October 2018 10:05
According to them, they all clean. lol
Reply : 0 29
Asela Monday, 15 October 2018 10:05
dont give nomination in your parties.
Reply : 0 36
Ramu Monday, 15 October 2018 10:11
Are you sure you are clean,I doubt
Reply : 1 84
ANTON Monday, 15 October 2018 10:13
SO..... IF YOU CLEARLY AND UNDOUBTEDLY KNOW ALL ARE UNCLEAN, SACK THEM ALL WITHOUT TALKING BULSHIT.
Reply : 0 61
Senewi Monday, 15 October 2018 11:31
What happened to the SMEC International deal ?
Reply : 0 29
Sanju Monday, 15 October 2018 11:32
What is this pot calling the kettle black nonsense. FORBES has named you the third richest politician in this country. How did that come about ? Explain Mr President !
Reply : 1 37
Gamaya Monday, 15 October 2018 11:33
Can you explain your current wealth in terms of what you legally earned in the last 30 years. Hei hei hooo!
Reply : 0 33
Life Buoy Monday, 15 October 2018 12:07
Australian media revealed about your cleanliness. Have you forgotten?
Reply : 0 24
Saradiel Monday, 15 October 2018 12:09
We all know that very well. How about you? Even if you have not played out directly, helping ones brothers, friend or relations with contracts is also cheating. Sacking all is not a solution since you have to run the government. Select some good educated people to contest elections. Hopefully this will start a clean-up process. Its a long long path though.
Reply : 0 16
Jaliya Monday, 15 October 2018 14:06
How do you clean the garbage when your head is stuck in the can ?
Reply : 0 0
Premalal Monday, 15 October 2018 12:09
How about your son and daughter? Are they clean?
Reply : 0 24
Observer Monday, 15 October 2018 12:15
All of them.All of them are "truthfully" saying to the people that they are "honest". So the people are honestly and truthfully voting for them. Nothing to worry.
Reply : 0 10
Palle Monday, 15 October 2018 12:16
None, including you.
Reply : 0 18
Annei Gamarala Monday, 15 October 2018 12:21
Does this include your family members: daughter (Chaturika) and beloved son-in-low!!!! Clean, eh!
Reply : 0 14
3925684749 Monday, 15 October 2018 12:26
Very well said Mr. President ! Including yourself !
Reply : 0 17
Satha Monday, 15 October 2018 12:40
U 2
Reply : 0 10
Dhammika Monday, 15 October 2018 13:10
NONE . The HONEST are 6 feet down under OR yet to be (NEVER) born .
Reply : 0 12
Sambo Monday, 15 October 2018 13:17
I would count ZERO in Sri Lanka. They are all crooks working to fill their pockets at any cost.
Reply : 0 12
Sincere Monday, 15 October 2018 13:23
Let us all be honest to ourselves first. The simple answer to this question from an ordinary citizen of this country is: "From top to bottom - No one"
Reply : 1 16
Jim Monday, 15 October 2018 14:29
Definitely not you.
Reply : 0 0
NoNo Monday, 15 October 2018 14:37
Including you, NONE.
Reply : 0 0
stardust Monday, 15 October 2018 14:47
there might be a few and they are mainly in the UNP. Even yourself are entangled in family bandism. Where comes your wealth from via DM Android App
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.