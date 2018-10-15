Indian couple nabbed with heroin worth Rs.24 mn

2018-10-15 09:17:45

An Indian couple was arrested by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning for the possession of two kilogrammes of heroin valued at Rs. 24.5 million.

The PNB said the couple had arrived from Chennai. The two kilogrammes of heroin were found concealed in a false bottom of the main luggage.

The investigations revealed that the today's visit of the 35-year-old male suspect was his eighth visit to Sri Lanka since 2017.

The arrested couple to be produced in the Negombo Magistrate's Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)