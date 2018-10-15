Drowning death: President appoints CDS to implement a National Plan

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has been appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena, to implement a National Plan to reduce the number of deaths caused by drowning, which has come to an alarming rate.
The office of the CDS said that there have been 760 and 678 deaths reported in 2016 and 2017 respectively while 412 deaths reported by mid-2018 due to drowning.
Most number of deaths have been reported from Colombo and Galle districts for the last two years mainly by drowning at sea.
A national plan was formulated and training of more life savers from the Tri Forces, Coast Guard, Police and Civil Defence Force has already been started islandwide, as part of its implementation.
The national plan aims at achieving several key objectives such as creating public awareness, formulating a risk profile for beaches and water ways in Sri Lanka, training and forming of life saving teams Islandwide, investigation and assessment on drowning and water safety, contribution to tourism development through safe water related activities, formulating of water safety rules and regulations, collection, compilation and preserving of data for analysis and evaluation, establishment of a print and electronic media unit on water safety.
As per the national plan, a National Operational Committee will be established covering all nine provinces and twenty five (25) districts in the country with relevant human resource and infrastructure development in achieving the above objectives.
The seventy one (71) years old Sri Lanka Life Saving Association, Life Saving Victoria Australia, International Life Saving Federation and Royal Life Saving Society UK (Common Wealth) provide the technical support and other assistance towards implementation of this national plan.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Jaliya Monday, 15 October 2018 09:42
What is the connection of MS and CDS ? The answer will resolve many unanswered questions. There is an inquiry on this man for disappearance of youth and supporting an individual to escape from the law not only he is the CDS but now appointing an individual who is caused of a crime to a position of safety. He is an undisciplined thug who beat up a media personnel with a broom stick. 2019 Sirisena needs to go with him period !!!
Reply : 0 0
Lord Wolfstein Monday, 15 October 2018 09:51
In every school, swimming must become a compulsory subject, even for Muslim girls.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.