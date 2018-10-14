JO needs a thovile: Akila

2018-10-14 22:40:45

A traditional ritual of thovile will have to be performed to cure the sicknesses suffered by joint opposition, Minister of Education and UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said today.

Mr Kariyawasam said this at a public function in Galgamuwa this morning.

“Joint Opposition has been suffering from various ailments from time to time. They were down with a sickness last month and marched towards Colombo saying they were going to topple the government. However, they ended up getting drunk. Now they are talking about forming a new government. Therefore a thovile will have to be performed to cure them” the Minister said.

He then said the present regime had achieved much no matter what anyone says. (Yohan Perera)