NPC members term lapses today

Despite the three-year term of the members of the National Police Commission (NPC) ended today, incumbent committee members would continue in operations until the new members are elected, the NPC said today.

Secretary of the Commission Saman Dissanayake said according to the 19th Amendment, the authority has been vested to the committee members to function in the commission until new members are elected.

The members for the NPC were appointed on October 14, 2015 by the Constitutional Council.

However, the CC is yet to appoint new members to the NPC.

The NPC is an Independent body established under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution vested with powers of appointment, transfers, promotions, control of discipline and dismissal of all ranks of police officers except the IGP.

The NPC also has powers to entertain and investigate public complaints against police officers or the police force from the public or any aggrieved parties and provide relief to them. (Darshana Sanjeewa)