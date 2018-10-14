Man, two sons killed in head-on collision

A man and his two sons were killed while his wife and another son were injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tipper truck at Sandunpura in Dehiattakandiya this evening, the police said.
The three victims succumbed to injuries on admission to the Dehiattakandiya Base Hospital.
The deceased were identified as Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Namal Priyantha (35), Kavindu (14) and Pasindu (10). They were residents of Uththalapura in Dehiattakandiya.
The mother and the other son who were injured had been transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.
The driver of the tipper truck had been arrested. (TK)
Premkumar Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:41
5 people traveled in a motorcycle? Because of the traffic police officers inability only leading these kind of tragedy. At least in future police officers must act rigorously against unlawful traffic offenders
Redflame Sunday, 14 October 2018 22:03
How many lives are lost and how many are getting injured in road accidents per day. Can the traffic police run a one year national programme to catch errant drivers and give the biggest punishments. No one resposible seems to be bothered or find answers.
Bala Sunday, 14 October 2018 22:15
Father Mother and 3 sons aged 14,10 and one may be less, on one motor cycle seems tending to suicide. Can a MC be controlled with so much weight - braking and balance are totally impaired.
