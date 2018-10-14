Man, two sons killed in head-on collision

2018-10-14 21:19:21

A man and his two sons were killed while his wife and another son were injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tipper truck at Sandunpura in Dehiattakandiya this evening, the police said.

The three victims succumbed to injuries on admission to the Dehiattakandiya Base Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Namal Priyantha (35), Kavindu (14) and Pasindu (10). They were residents of Uththalapura in Dehiattakandiya.

The mother and the other son who were injured had been transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

The driver of the tipper truck had been arrested. (TK)