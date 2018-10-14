Farther, 2 sons killed in accident in Dehiattakandiya

2018-10-14 21:19:21

Father and two sons of the same family had killed while mother and another son injured when the motorcycle they were travelling collided with a tipper truck at Sandunpura Lihiniyagama Road in Dehiattakandiya this evening, the police said.

Victims succumbed to the injuries on admission to Dehiattakandiya Base Hospital.

Victims were identified as Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Namal Priyantha (35), Kavindu (14) and Pasindu (10), residents of Uththalapura in Dehiattakandiya.

The mother and the other child who are in critical condition had been transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

The driver of the tipper is under police custody.

Dehiattakandiya Police are conducting further investigations. (TK)