Farther, 2 sons killed in accident in Dehiattakandiya

Father and two sons of the same family had killed while mother and another son injured when the motorcycle they were travelling collided with a tipper truck at Sandunpura Lihiniyagama Road in Dehiattakandiya this evening, the police said.
Victims succumbed to the injuries on admission to Dehiattakandiya Base Hospital.
Victims were identified as Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Namal Priyantha (35), Kavindu (14) and Pasindu (10), residents of Uththalapura in Dehiattakandiya.
The mother and the other child who are in critical condition had been transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.
The driver of the tipper is under police custody.
Dehiattakandiya Police are conducting further investigations. (TK)
Premkumar Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:41
5 people traveled in a motorcycle? Because of the traffic police officers inability only leading these kind of tragedy. At least in future police officers must act rigorously against unlawful traffic offenders
Redflame Sunday, 14 October 2018 22:03
How many lives are lost and how many are getting injured in road accidents per day. Can the traffic police run a one year national programme to catch errant drivers and give the biggest punishments. No one resposible seems to be bothered or find answers.
Bala Sunday, 14 October 2018 22:15
Father Mother and 3 sons aged 14,10 and one may be less, on one motor cycle seems tending to suicide. Can a MC be controlled with so much weight - braking and balance are totally impaired.
