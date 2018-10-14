Economic recession not only restricted to SL: President

2018-10-14 19:56:45

President Maithripala Sirisena said the economic recession prevailing at present is not only restricted to Sri Lanka alone, but many countries in the world were facing this challenge.



Certain individuals issue statements saying that they could do what the government couldn’t not, the President said and added that he requested them to work in a responsible manner for the benefit of the country and nation and not to make cheap rhetoric for their political expediency.



President Sirisena made these remarks at a ceremony held to vest the new administrative building to the people in Mahara yesterday.



“Even though smaller countries like Sri Lanka are vulnerable to the effect of conflicts between world powers, steps are being taken in Sri Lanka at present through proper economic management to overcome those challenges,” President Sirisena emphasized.



He said that when the politicians and public servants fulfil their respective duties free of fraud, corruption and malpractices, achieving the economic goals of the country would not be difficult.



“We have to reinstate the exemplary characteristics we inherited from our proud history in our society. Our culture has given prominence to the indigenous products while becoming a self-sufficient nation, eliminating the habit of importing everything from foreign countries including even kites.



This new administrative building has been built with the objective of uplifting the living standard of the residents and trade community in the Mahara area, at a cost of Rs. 445 million.



President Sirisena also opened the newly built three-storied building at the Mahara District Secretariat, and this building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 million according to the government policy of streamlining and make efficient the public service.



Meanwhile, the President vested the newly constructed swimming pool at the Kirillawala Central College, with the students. This project was implemented by the Urban Development Authority under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development. The invested amount is Rs. 17 million.



Meanwhile, the newly built technology laboratory at the S.K.K. Suriyaarachchi Secondary School in Kadawata was also opened by the President.



Also, the awards ceremony of the Mahamaya BalikaVidyalaya was held under the patronage of the President. Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Harshana Rajakaruna, the Chief Minister of Western Province Isura Devapriya, Piyasiri Wijenayake, Ranjith Somawansha and Prishantha Jayakodi participated. (Sandun A Jayasekera)