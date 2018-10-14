Economic recession not only restricted to SL: President

President Maithripala Sirisena said the economic recession prevailing at present is not only restricted to Sri Lanka alone, but many countries in the world were facing this challenge.
Certain individuals issue statements saying that they could do what the government couldn’t not, the President said and added that he requested them to work in a responsible manner for the benefit of the country and nation and not to make cheap rhetoric for their political expediency.
President Sirisena made these remarks at a ceremony held to vest the new administrative building to the people in Mahara yesterday.
“Even though smaller countries like Sri Lanka are vulnerable to the effect of conflicts between world powers, steps are being taken in Sri Lanka at present through proper economic management to overcome those challenges,” President Sirisena emphasized.
He said that when the politicians and public servants fulfil their respective duties free of fraud, corruption and malpractices, achieving the economic goals of the country would not be difficult.
“We have to reinstate the exemplary characteristics we inherited from our proud history in our society. Our culture has given prominence to the indigenous products while becoming a self-sufficient nation, eliminating the habit of importing everything from foreign countries including even kites.
This new administrative building has been built with the objective of uplifting the living standard of the residents and trade community in the Mahara area, at a cost of Rs. 445 million.
President Sirisena also opened the newly built three-storied building at the Mahara District Secretariat, and this building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 million according to the government policy of streamlining and make efficient the public service.
Meanwhile, the President vested the newly constructed swimming pool at the Kirillawala Central College, with the students. This project was implemented by the Urban Development Authority under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development. The invested amount is Rs. 17 million.
Meanwhile, the newly built technology laboratory at the S.K.K. Suriyaarachchi Secondary School in Kadawata was also opened by the President.
Also, the awards ceremony of the Mahamaya BalikaVidyalaya was held under the patronage of the President. Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Harshana Rajakaruna, the Chief Minister of Western Province Isura Devapriya, Piyasiri Wijenayake, Ranjith Somawansha and Prishantha Jayakodi participated. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
Truth Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:07
The global markets have on the rise for the last two years. The US has the lowest unemployment rate in the last 50 years. Dow Jones moved from 18k to 25k. I am not sure which other country is in recession!
johan Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:27
What to do ,Grade 8 passed MPs in JO try to fool the masses through false propaganda.They looted the countryand enjoying the wealth but they do not know what is happening to World Economy
Saman Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:28
Wada Bari Tarzan has excuses.
Shan Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:48
Irresponsible Excuse
das Sunday, 14 October 2018 22:03
MR and his friends can stop the Indian rupee depreciation as well.
IVJ Sunday, 14 October 2018 22:17
Mr. President, stop fooling the nation with these blanket statements. We as a nation are doomed and all you bunch at the parliament can do is to look after yourselves. We had a lot of hope when the regime changed but you guys just proved that you all are from the same block. Shame on you guys!
