Rajarata reservoirs filled to the brim

The capacity of several major tanks and reservoirs in the Rajarata Region had increased in a large proportion due to the breakout of the monsoon, Director of Irrigation of the Polonnaruwa Zone S.K. Hewagama said.
He said that the capacity of Prakrama Samudra reservoir had increased to 107,400-acre-feet, Minneriya tank to 64720-acre-feet, Giritale tank to 15, 267-acre-feet, and Kawudulla tank to 21,925-acre-feet.
Director Hewagama said the capacity of Gritale, Minneriya, and Kawudulla tanks in the Polonnaruwa district and Kantale tank in the Trincomalee district would be further increased by feeding 265,000-acre-feet of water from Moragahakanda Reservoir and that it commenced on Saturday (13). (K.G.Karunaratne)
Arnold Sunday, 14 October 2018 14:16
But we import rice and everything else.
Reply : 2 7
Observer Sunday, 14 October 2018 16:02
No sooner than the monsoon starts the reservoirs start spilling over, pathetically due to the destroying of the catchment areas. Immediately after the rains the reservoirs get dried up.
Reply : 1 11
kumar Sunday, 14 October 2018 16:47
And tese reservoirs have not been desilted since the "bad" old days of the British!
Reply : 1 4
