Rajarata reservoirs filled to the brim

2018-10-14 11:52:59

The capacity of several major tanks and reservoirs in the Rajarata Region had increased in a large proportion due to the breakout of the monsoon, Director of Irrigation of the Polonnaruwa Zone S.K. Hewagama said.

He said that the capacity of Prakrama Samudra reservoir had increased to 107,400-acre-feet, Minneriya tank to 64720-acre-feet, Giritale tank to 15, 267-acre-feet, and Kawudulla tank to 21,925-acre-feet.

Director Hewagama said the capacity of Gritale, Minneriya, and Kawudulla tanks in the Polonnaruwa district and Kantale tank in the Trincomalee district would be further increased by feeding 265,000-acre-feet of water from Moragahakanda Reservoir and that it commenced on Saturday (13). (K.G.Karunaratne)