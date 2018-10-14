‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the veteran Sri Lankan pacer feels that he is nearing the end of his career and if he gets the chance to play the World Cup, it would be his last World Cup.
“I’m not expecting to get the chance, given the kinds of things that have happened to me over the recent past. But I will take it if it is given,” said the 35-year-old ‘Slinga’.
Set back by fitness and weight-related problems, Malinga hasn’t played too much for Sri Lanka of late. He played just 13 ODIs in 2017, and returned to the side for the Asia Cup recently after a gap of almost a year. But on Saturday, in Dambulla, he showed that he is still – arguably – Sri Lanka’s best short-format fast bowler.
In four games since coming back, he has picked up 10 wickets, reaching the milestone of 500 wickets in all formats of international cricket in the last game. But will he make the squad for the 2019 World Cup? He isn’t sure.
“The selectors are entitled to make those decisions. I’m just a player. My only job is to play when I get the chance,” said Malinga. “When I was out of the team, I went and played in Canada. I also played the district competition and got the highest wickets.
“Thanks to those performances I got another chance at this level. Because I’m nearing the end of my career, I’m motivated to get wickets.”
He had lost his pace in between, but has raised it again. With wickets coming too, Malinga should be in a reasonably good place. But he needs to keep the performances up if he wants to have that last splash at a World Cup – that’s not certain yet. Being motivated should help.(Wisdem)
Cynical Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:35
Good luck Malinga. I apologise, as I have been very skeptical about you, and your ability to play hard. But I have to say that you are still putting the young ones and the selectors to shame with your excellent haul of wickets. Obviously you have a lot more in you than people, including me, gave you credit for. Well done and hope you can continue into the WC as well.
Shiva Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:41
It is for sure he was mistreated by cricket board and when he was injured SLC did not do their best and he is a true professional as he dilvers the stuff and World Cup winning Captain
Jude Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:46
Malinga you're Simply the Best !!!
ANTON Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:47
NO. NO. NOT YOU, SLC IS NEARING END OF THEIR DANCING
dulan Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:48
He is one of the few honest straight talking top cricketers who does not curry favor with politicians or authorities
srilankan Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:54
I think typically we are been mislead to get carried away on our performance. Malinga did well yesterday, remember, he was cast aside from IPL and subsequently went on to play for other T20 leagues with little success. so he had to return to national side keeping away his "pin up pride" to retire with dignity. yet again he proved his immaturity like Mathews by showing the back of his T-Shirt name after preforming yesterday. wont be surprised if he is dropped soon. Chadimal's post match speech too was testimony to our misery over the past few years " will learn from our mistakes next match" if we have learnt from our mistakes by now we would have not been ranked at 8!!!!!! if we love our cricket and for its development don't get carried away by one performance of one individual, look at the team as a whole.
Wahab Sunday, 14 October 2018 15:18
He suffered from Dengu fever and he was not selected for political reasons as such IPL will not select players who are dropped fromNational tesms
Ravi Sunday, 14 October 2018 19:07
Who is this Einstein? I am sure his thinking is hampered because he is this king while seated.
Wally John Sunday, 14 October 2018 10:59
Srilanka Cricket still banking on old glory..many Legends but no team...!!
abc123 Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:01
Good riddance!!
Jude Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:01
Malinga, I wish you could continue till 2019 World Cup in England!!! Am your
Jude Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:05
"Your talent determines what you can do.Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do.Your attitude determines how well you do it" !!!
Jude Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:23
Malinga, Oh watta extraordinary rare talent!!! Thank you for your contribution to lankan cricket !! Bravo ! Bravo!!
TONY Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:34
MALINGA IS BEST WHEN HE BOWL THOSE LETHAL YORKER. BUT IF HE TRIES BOUNCERS ON LIMITED OVERS CRICKET HE GETS PUNISHED AND LEAKS PLENTY OF RUNS
SL Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:39
Had a chance to re-look at a match where Chaminda Vass bowled OZ where OZ had 5 wickets in hand with 7 to win of 6 balls,Vazzi gave only 5 runs and we won the match.We had such a great team to counter any team.But now,we ourselves to be blamed.the foundation laid during Waranpura,Mendis,Arjuna,Jayasooriya era is abused and wasted !
Unchikun Sunday, 14 October 2018 11:43
This fellow should have been dropped for good long ago. He is almost done. We do not keep used toilet paper!
Jaya Sunday, 14 October 2018 12:31
Yes boss, remove him from team yesterday it could have been 360 to chase. Keep him let other bowlers learn from him until he retires.
Mandy Sunday, 14 October 2018 13:10
Whatever said there is still a sting in his tail. At present he is still on top - may be because no others have come up to be good pacies. Fault may be SLC, may be coaches, but whatever we still need Malinga as he is still feared as a top bowler and which rattles the mindset of batsmen.
Huna Sunday, 14 October 2018 12:19
He is still a big liability in the field , so people have the right to point out his fitness level
Nihal Sunday, 14 October 2018 15:13
MALINGA Best Bowling and SHOWN talent every corner we all have WITNESSED your fantastic performances that never forget in our lives Thank you
Odin Sunday, 14 October 2018 18:31
Now see what you've gone and done. made me cry! You have still got a lot of sling in you Lasith, so don't just give up. We know you had your bad spell( Don't they all?) and got a raw deal but you have come back with a bang, so keep slinging and think about all us, your fans!
Ronnie Bugger Sunday, 14 October 2018 19:38
Simple Mainga, offer 10% of your purse to the corrupt ridden selectors and your place is assured, how's that.
vasaliya Sunday, 14 October 2018 20:57
Overated Tarzan Boy Haturusinghe will even use cricketers with walking sticks to cover his inability to build a stable team....highly paid poor performer now has to pull out retirees to safeguard his failure.....we will lose 4-0 to england and will be eliminated first round at WC. By then non performing haturusinghe will have a fat bank account.
larry Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:48
GREAT CHUCKER
Redflame Sunday, 14 October 2018 21:55
Malinga the way you ripped through English batting was one of your best performance. You truly dictated the terms against super English side. If not for you we would have hammered 375. All the best you are an icon in Sri Lanka cricket. We only saved our face yesterday because of you and Thisara. If not our team looks like a club cricket side.
