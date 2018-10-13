Subscribe

Pakistani arrested with 30mn worth heroin at BIA

2018-10-13 12:57:23
0
286

A 39-year-old Pakistani national was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau officers on charges of possessing heroin worth around Rs.30 million at the BIA early this morning, PNB sources said.

The suspect had arrived in the country from Doha, Qatar.

PNB officers had found heroin weighing 2kg 426g concealed in a false bottom of his main luggage.

The investigations had revealed that it’s the suspect’s sixth visit to the country since 2014. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

  Recommended Articles

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Knowing your blood report

Many decades ago, on...

Will the road end for Sirisena ? - EDITORIAL

President Maithripal...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty