Pakistani arrested with 30mn worth heroin at BIA

2018-10-13 12:57:23

A 39-year-old Pakistani national was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau officers on charges of possessing heroin worth around Rs.30 million at the BIA early this morning, PNB sources said.

The suspect had arrived in the country from Doha, Qatar.

PNB officers had found heroin weighing 2kg 426g concealed in a false bottom of his main luggage.

The investigations had revealed that it’s the suspect’s sixth visit to the country since 2014. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)