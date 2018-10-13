Fuel subsidy mooted in wake of recent price hike: State Min.

2018-10-13 17:01:13

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the introduction of a fuel subsidy to the people in the wake of the recent fuel price hike, State Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashok Abeysinghe informed Parliament last morning.

State Minister Abeysinghe gave this assurance in response to an oral question raised by Opposition MP Dayasiri Jayasekera where he inquired about the steps the government would take to give some redress to the people in the wake of the ever increasing cost of transportation. “We have been informed that school van owners are also planning to increase their fees in the wake of the fuel price hike. Also I heard some people cursing all 225 of our MPs. They have said Parliament should cave in on top of us, thereby killing us. Can one blame all 225 MPs for the price hike?” he asked.

Mr. Abeysinghe in response said it is unlikely that school vans would increase their fees as the price of diesel had not increased. “Anyway our ministry had proposed the payment of a subsidy to the people in the wake of the recent fuel price hike,” he added. (Yohan Perera)