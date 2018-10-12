CAA imposes maximum retail price on sugar

2018-10-12 17:21:13

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) today imposed maximum retail prices for non-packeted and packeted white sugar as Rs.100 and Rs.105 respectively per kilogramme with effect from midnight today.

CAA Chairman Anura B. Meddegoda PC told Daily Mirror that the maximum retail price had been imposed through two Gazette notifications.

“The maximum retail price of 1kg of non-packeted white sugar is Rs.100 whilst 1 kg of packeted white sugar will be Rs. 105. The wholesale price of 1 kg of sugar will be Rs.92,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)