81 injured in Lunugamwehera bus accident

At least 81 passengers were injured when an SLTB and a private bus collided head on at Lunugamwehera on the Hambanthota-Wellawaya Main Road this afternoon, police said.
They said the injured were admitted to the Lunugamwehera, Debarawewa and Hambantota Hospitals.
The SLTB bus was heading to Ampara from Matara and the private bus was heading to Matara from Dehiaththakandiya at the time of accident.
The drivers of both vehicles are among the injured.The Lunugamwehra Police are conducting investigation.(Text and Pics by Rukman Ratnayake)
Wise Donkey Friday, 12 October 2018 15:15
Was the driver drunk? An unimaginable crash it is extremely strange to escape from death in a similar serious situation.
Saradiel Friday, 12 October 2018 15:18
There is no law specially to these bus drivers (then to three wheelers to some extent) who will strike for everything including the penalty. Traffic police only have to catch the red light offenders and high speed (not just 56 or 70 to be fair) to earn a good income to the government. Will also reduce the accidents which in turn save lives.
Mohan Friday, 12 October 2018 15:33
Private bus has kept to the right as usual.. simple thing
joshua Friday, 12 October 2018 15:33
looks like another 2 lunatics behind the wheels. When will our bus drivers learn? Police has to fully implement the law of the country
