81 injured in Lunugamwehera bus accident

2018-10-12 14:12:00

At least 81 passengers were injured when an SLTB and a private bus collided head on at Lunugamwehera on the Hambanthota-Wellawaya Main Road this afternoon, police said.

They said the injured were admitted to the Lunugamwehera, Debarawewa and Hambantota Hospitals.

The SLTB bus was heading to Ampara from Matara and the private bus was heading to Matara from Dehiaththakandiya at the time of accident.

The drivers of both vehicles are among the injured.The Lunugamwehra Police are conducting investigation.(Text and Pics by Rukman Ratnayake)