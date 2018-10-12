Subscribe

CC approves President’s nominee as Chief Justice

2018-10-12 13:27:17
4
1571

The Constitutional Council (CC) has approved the President’s nominee as the new Chief Justice, the Speaker’s Office said today.

This was the first appointment which was considered by the CC under its new members. It met at noon today under the chairmanship of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

  Comments - 4

  • Leel Friday, 12 October 2018 13:41

    Why did not consider the acting CJ because SHE was appointed while on the way home?

    Reply : 3       3

    ANTON Friday, 12 October 2018 13:52

    IF I WAS GIVEN THE CHIEF JUSTICE POST, I WOULD DRIVE OUT ALL POLITICIANS , INCLUDING THE PREZ AND PM, OUT OF THE SUPREME COURT. ......... AMMAPA !!!

    Reply : 1       12

    Cruso Friday, 12 October 2018 14:07

    Wish you all the best Mr CJ.

    Reply : 0       7

    Mandy Friday, 12 October 2018 14:54

    It is gratifying to see a good career judge elevated from the ranks as in the past two decades we had outsiders parachuted to this high and exemplary post - of course past examples are best forgotten. It started with a retired CJ accepting to become a Presidential Advisor.

    Reply : 0       2

