Sri Lanka-Bangladesh FTA soon: Minister

2018-10-12 12:30:54

Bangladesh expects to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Sri Lanka during the tenure of the incumbent government as both countries have already completed looking into the feasibility, Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed yesterday said.

According to The Daily Star, he has disclosed this following a meeting with Minister Malik Samarawickrama in Dhaka.

“We agreed to finalise the joint feasibility study that was conducted by both countries with a view to signing the FTA between the two countries,” Ahmed said.

“After finalising the joint study, we will sign the FTA within the tenure of the current government,” he said.

The national election in Bangladesh may take place in late December or early January.

The nature of the agreement will be a little bit different as it will cover not only the duties but also the services sector and investment, Ahmed said.

Minister Samarawickrama has said the joint feasibility study has been done by the two governments and that it would be completed by the end of this October.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Pesident Siddiqur Rahman said a joint working committee would be formed engaging garment exporters of both countries to produce value-added apparel items for exports to European markets.

He said the formation of the committee was still at the very initial stage. When it comes to producing some garment items, Bangladesh is still very weak but Sri Lanka is strong, he said.

In those cases, Bangladesh's manufacturers will produce the basic garments and send them to Sri Lankan garment factories for more value addition under the “Made in Bangladesh” tag, said Rahman.

Moreover, Sri Lanka is in an advantageous position because of its sea ports, which are closer to European markets than Bangladesh's Chittagong port, he said, adding that Bangladesh would also use the Sri Lankan ports to its benefit.

The BGMEA leader said Sri Lanka is at least two weeks ahead in lead time compared to Bangladesh thanks to its geographical location.

A shorter lead time is very important in fast fashion as buyers always want quick shipment of goods, he added.

Rahman said a delegation from the BGMEA would hold a meeting with Sri Lankan government officials and garment traders next month.

Minister Ahmed said four direct flights between Dhaka and Colombo could be introduced by coming April to improve communication between the two countries.

Last fiscal year, Bangladesh exported goods worth $30.02 million to Sri Lanka while importing goods worth $47.80 million.