Post of CJ: Prez nominates SC Judge Nalin Perera

2018-10-12 07:38:33

President Maithripala Sirisena has nominated Supreme Court Judge Nalin Perera to the post of Chief Justice which will fall vacant today with the retirement of the present incumbent, it is learnt.

The President has referred his nominee to be considered by the Constitutional Council (CC). It will be the first appointment to be considered by the CC under its new members. It will meet at noon today under the chairmanship of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to finalise the appointment. (Kelum Bandara)