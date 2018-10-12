Over 200,000 nabbed with drugs from 2010

2018-10-12 01:42:44

It was revealed today that 202,777 locals and 230 foreigners have been taken into custody for drugs such as heroin, Kerala ganja and cocaine from 2010 to September 20 this year.

Chief Government Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka told Parliament that 4,399 kgs of heroin, 1,631 kgs of Kerala ganja and 1,913 kgs of cocaine had been taken into custody between this period.

He said this in response to a question raised by JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa on the quantity of drugs taken into custody during the said period of time. He also stated that the seized drugs were destroyed in the presence of the magistrate on a court order. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)