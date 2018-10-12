Govt. presents Chemical Weapons Convention Amendment Bill

2018-10-12 03:17:07

The government yesterday presented the Chemical Weapons Convention Amendment Bill in Parliament.

The Ministry of Defence which is under the purview of President Maithripala Sirisena shall be in charge of implementing the said legislation.

The Ministry of Industries was in charge of implementing the legislation earlier. The legislation deals with implementing of the International Convention on Prohibiting development, production, stockpiling and using of chemical weapons.

Under the amendment, the Minister of Defence will have the power to appoint the National Chemical Weapons Authority and also to appoint its Director. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)