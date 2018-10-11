Anandan accuses Sampanthan

2018-10-11 17:50:20

TNA MP Sivasakthi Anandan today accused Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan of violating his freedom of speech in Parliament.

“As an MP representing the people of Wanni, I have a right to speak on behalf of them. But the opposition leader continuously deprived me of this right. I have written to the Speaker about this situation. I personally explained to him about the injustice meted out. But nothing has been done yet. It is surprising that my rights are violated under the ‘Yahapalana Government’ which pledged to safeguard the rights of people during polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, JO Parliamentary Group Leader Dinesh Gunawardene said it was unfair that the MP was not allowed to speak in the House. “He has the right to speak on behalf of the people who elected him,” he said.

However, TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran said MP Anandan had to abide by the party’s decision on the allocation of time for speeches. He said the MP could claim special time to speak only if he became independent.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said he would refer the matter to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)