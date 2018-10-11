Subscribe

Ten sentenced to death for killing six of same family

2018-10-11 17:21:44
5
1093

Ten accused who were found guilty of killing six members from the same family at Angunakolapelessa in 1998, were sentenced to death by the Tangalle High Court today. (Chandrasena Gamage)

 

Video by Anisha Mannage

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 5

  • Ceylon Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:28

    20 years injustice.

    Reply : 1       1

    Prasanna Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:33

    Judgement after 20 Years. Wonder of Asia. No one in power, Judiciary, Bar Association or Legal Processionals do not want to change this system since it has become their livelihood.

    Reply : 0       7

    Sumal Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:02

    After 20 years. This is how Sri Lankan legal system work.

    Reply : 0       7

    lkboy Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:48

    wow. 20 years. very efficient.

    Reply : 0       8

    Shan Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:20

    Guess the offenders are not dead all this time!

    Reply : 0       3

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty