Ten sentenced to death for killing six of same family

Ten accused who were found guilty of killing six members from the same family at Angunakolapelessa in 1998, were sentenced to death by the Tangalle High Court today. (Chandrasena Gamage)
Video by Anisha Mannage
Ceylon Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:28
20 years injustice.
Reply : 1 1
Prasanna Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:33
Judgement after 20 Years. Wonder of Asia. No one in power, Judiciary, Bar Association or Legal Processionals do not want to change this system since it has become their livelihood.
Reply : 0 7
Sumal Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:02
After 20 years. This is how Sri Lankan legal system work.
Reply : 0 7
lkboy Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:48
wow. 20 years. very efficient.
Reply : 0 8
Shan Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:20
Guess the offenders are not dead all this time!
Reply : 0 3
