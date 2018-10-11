SC affirms death sentence on Duminda Silva

The Supreme Court today affirmed the death sentence imposed by the High Court on ex-MP Duminda Silva and two others who were convicted of killing former presidential adviser Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra when the SC took up for hearing the appeal filed by the accused challenging the HC order.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court acquitted the first accused from all charges at this hearing.
Mr. Silva and three others were earlier sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court in 2016 after they were found guilty of the charge of killing Mr. Premachandra and three others in 2011.(Shehan Chamika Silva)
Video by Prasanna
lion Thursday, 11 October 2018 15:54
law has identified and act according to its sacred mission.
Reply : 5 148
Sunil Thursday, 11 October 2018 15:57
Justice at last!
Reply : 6 171
ashrofg Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:10
usaviyen gelawillak nehe wage monakarannada pau geva gevaa inda
Reply : 1 57
Ram Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:11
Independence of the courts system is very well seen.
Reply : 8 140
Nimal Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:14
yahapalana good or bad ?
Reply : 8 129
Asoka Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:17
I thought Silva family will have a grand ball...Oh dear! Now the wedding will take place without the brother. Have money or no money, this is indeed a very good lesson for everybody. Nobody is above the law.
Reply : 9 137
Mandy Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:45
And some like G here and cousins U and J are still having a ball overseas..
Reply : 0 23
mara stooge Thursday, 11 October 2018 20:18
@harini. Oh dear! You must have been waiting for him to escape.
Reply : 2 20
Vasa Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:30
Thanks tho the Govt for having established an Independent Judiciary.Let the rule of the law prevail from now on.
Reply : 7 106
Wimal Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:39
Justice will prevail in money laundering cases too
Reply : 5 92
Valan Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:05
His only hope now is the return of MR and his cabal!
Reply : 1 52
Sofia Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:47
Yes if a brother comes as President a pardon will definitely be given.
Reply : 0 37
Suman Thursday, 11 October 2018 20:29
Next on the judiciary agenda - death penalty for the Rajapakse brothers.
Reply : 6 40
Shelley Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:12
A certain media at its news bulletingswas repeatedly telling modayas that all the charges were proved incorrect by their lawyers. Aney , see how lawyers take even the educated for rides.
Reply : 0 43
Bala Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:49
It is the media which twisrts everything. The murunga story was fake news. So many others were concocted too.
Reply : 0 27
Lion Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:30
Minee maruwan rajakarana , deshayaka dakinta labunu alokayak wagai may uthum theeranaya
Reply : 0 25
Niyas Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:32
Our salute to the CJ and the independent judicial commission
Reply : 0 42
Shaf Thursday, 11 October 2018 17:36
Now his only hope is for the Rajapakse family to come into power to get him released on a special pardon.
Reply : 0 38
Dhammika Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:06
The END result of GREED for POWER and MONEY.
Reply : 0 40
CNJ Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:30
Money and influence cannot speak when the Judiciiary is Independent..Let us see justice continue to roll...
Reply : 0 40
Sri Wickrema Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:44
This is one of the murder cases Rajapaksas wanted to sweep under the carpet. Hats off to judiciary.
Reply : 1 47
Sanjeewa Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:38
Not wanted to. But did swept under the carpet.
Reply : 0 22
Labby Thursday, 11 October 2018 18:56
So now get him out of hospital and hang him. Let him be the first after Kalu Albert.
Reply : 1 31
Mandayan Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:05
You too, like Mahinda, hoped that the Maharajah@s rule would be eternal and your only hope is for him to return to the throne.
Reply : 2 21
Citizen Perera Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:06
They do not look like prisoners...but healthy body builders...
Reply : 0 26
Mandy Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:52
And why not. He gets the best food yet to his quarters in prison - money talks.
Reply : 0 24
lalaba Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:32
May be good time for the Jailers for a longer period.
Reply : 0 21
Arthur Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:41
Beginning of the death sentences for all murderers during MR period.
Reply : 1 25
ram Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:52
dont worry duminda wait for few months general/presidential election . upon win the election u will be pardoned immediately.
Reply : 6 17
MARA Thursday, 11 October 2018 20:33
what about Ravi K and Mahendran too.. via DM Android App
Reply : 10 9
Lokusalli Thursday, 11 October 2018 20:41
Sri Lanka's criminals followed like they are superstars ...if he were ever released think of the carnage he would cause .He has no remorse
Reply : 0 16
JIff Thursday, 11 October 2018 20:44
Poor JVP cadres who were waiting for Duminda to be released so they can slander the Judiciary, country, Sinhalese people and Buddhism.
Reply : 12 7
kumar Thursday, 11 October 2018 21:34
At last MS has been granted his wish to hang someone.
Reply : 0 10
Dee Thursday, 11 October 2018 21:42
Why didn't he get an 'interim order'?
Reply : 0 9
T.J.Miskin Thursday, 11 October 2018 22:20
Great News. Hats off to our Judiciary. Yahapalanaya govt of Ranil is beginning to shine.
Reply : 1 24
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.