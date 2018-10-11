Fire at Pelawatte: Efforts being made to stop fire from spreading

The leading clothing store, Cool Planet at Pelawatte in Battaramulla was destroyed in a major fire which is still raging nearly three hours later.
Police said fire brigade units from Kotte, Colombo, Dehiwala, and Battaramulla assisted by fire-fighters from the Air Force and the Army deployed to help douse the fire.
The Air Force had also deployed a Bell 212 helicopter with ‘Bambi’ bucket to douse the fire.
The Kottawa – Borella, 174 bus route was also closed for traffic at Pelawatta because of the fire.
Police said the fire erupted at around 11 this morning and that the store had been completely destroyed.
The fire fighters are making all attempts to control the fire from spreading to the shops in the vicinity.
No reports of anyone being injured.
Scooby Doo Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:04
This is horrible. Around 11, I noticed this from my office complex and left out for a work. I came back to the office after a few hours even then, the building was under fire. Happy to hear that no one got injured.
Reply : 0 12
Ceylon Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:09
terrible loss to investors,employees,supplyers of materials etc.thousands became jobless imeadiatly and poor.without jobs,who can take care of their children and family ???.
Reply : 0 18
Eng Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:49
Fire safety aspects should be examined by the authorities in new and existing buildings to minimize such damages.
Reply : 1 8
Warren Raed Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:02
In Banana Republic? No way. All standards are ignored for a bribe.
Reply : 0 3
Tax payer Thursday, 11 October 2018 16:51
The city of Colombo will eventually have to face much bigger fire hazards with high rise buildings and inadequate resources for fire fighting.
Reply : 1 16
Ceylon Thursday, 11 October 2018 19:23
in any country living in high risess are in complete danger.this small building fire can't stop by using all the resoursess mean if any fire start in high risess in colombo,all will dead.can buy a car but don't know how to drive.development can make but don't know how to protect it.
Reply : 0 1
