Fire at Pelawatte: Efforts being made to stop fire from spreading

2018-10-11 14:21:41

The leading clothing store, Cool Planet at Pelawatte in Battaramulla was destroyed in a major fire which is still raging nearly three hours later.

Police said fire brigade units from Kotte, Colombo, Dehiwala, and Battaramulla assisted by fire-fighters from the Air Force and the Army deployed to help douse the fire.

The Air Force had also deployed a Bell 212 helicopter with ‘Bambi’ bucket to douse the fire.

The Kottawa – Borella, 174 bus route was also closed for traffic at Pelawatta because of the fire.

Police said the fire erupted at around 11 this morning and that the store had been completely destroyed.

The fire fighters are making all attempts to control the fire from spreading to the shops in the vicinity.

No reports of anyone being injured.