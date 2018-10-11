Fire at Pelawatte: SLAF deploys Bell 212

Sri Lanka Air Force deployed Bell 212 helicopter with Bambi bucket to douce the major fire that broke out at the leading clothing store Cool Planet at Pelawatte, Battaramulla.
Several fire brigade teams had been deployed.
Kottawa - Borella Road (174 bus route) also closed for traffic at Pelawatta due to the fire.
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 11 October 2018 14:20
The truth is the Fire Brigade teams came far too late, at least 35 minutes after the first alert.... by that time the fire developed into a very advanced state. If they had arrived at least in 10 mins, this fire could have been easily controlled with just 3 fire trucks. No one will investigate the Fire Brigade because they are part of the air force.
Reply
