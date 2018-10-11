Subscribe

Fire at Pelawatte: SLAF deploys Bell 212

2018-10-11 13:44:24
1
2127

Sri Lanka Air Force deployed Bell 212 helicopter with Bambi bucket to douce the major fire that broke out at the leading clothing store Cool Planet at Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

Several fire brigade teams had been deployed.

Kottawa - Borella Road (174 bus route) also closed for traffic at Pelawatta due to the fire.

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 1

  • BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 11 October 2018 14:20

    The truth is the Fire Brigade teams came far too late, at least 35 minutes after the first alert.... by that time the fire developed into a very advanced state. If they had arrived at least in 10 mins, this fire could have been easily controlled with just 3 fire trucks. No one will investigate the Fire Brigade because they are part of the air force.

    Reply : 2       8

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty