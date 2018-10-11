Members appointed for Constitutional Council

2018-10-11 13:36:45

Parliament today approved three representatives of the Civic Society to the Constitutional Council, Parliament sources said.

With this move the appointment of the new Constitutional Council becomes complete.

The names of three civil society members, who were appointed to the council as per the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, are Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala, Ahmad Yusuf and Naganathan Sellvakumaran.