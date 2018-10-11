Non-registration of SAITM medico: Court summons SLMC

2018-10-11 12:16:11

The Court of Appeal today issued summons on the members of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) for Contempt of Court over non registration of medical graduate of the SAITM.

President's Counsel Romesh de Silva PC with Counsel Sugath Caldera Shanaka Cooray and Counsel Niran Ankatel appeared on behalf of the petitioner, Dhilmi Kasunda Suriyaarachchi. (Shehan Chamika Silva)