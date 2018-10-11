Non-registration of SAITM medico: Court summons SLMC

The Court of Appeal today issued summons on the members of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) for Contempt of Court over non registration of medical graduate of the SAITM.
President's Counsel Romesh de Silva PC with Counsel Sugath Caldera Shanaka Cooray and Counsel Niran Ankatel appeared on behalf of the petitioner, Dhilmi Kasunda Suriyaarachchi. (Shehan Chamika Silva)
Doug Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:46
Contempt of court is a serious charge, this is the opportunity to put those vultures that call themselves doctors behind bars.
Reply : 6 37
willowsd Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:09
How about GMOA aren't they too contempt of court?
Reply : 3 18
Tom jones Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:25
Send Carlo Fonseka and Padeniya ( Pavadeniya) to spend the rest of their life in Jail.
Reply : 4 17
