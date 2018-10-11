Subscribe

Fire at Cool Planet

2018-10-11 11:46:03
A fire broke out in the leading retailing chain store Cool Planet building at Pelawatte, Battaramulla a short while ago, the Fire Brigade said.

They said they had received the first call at 11.00 a.m. and two fire trucks from the Kotte brigade, two from CMC, and one from the Airforce and two from Dehiwela had been despatched to the location.

 

Video by D Ruwandi, Damith

  Comments - 10

  • Mm Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:08

    This seems to happen before at another outlet sometime back too

    Reply : 3       17

    Sofia Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:24

    So insurance claim to follow - watch out insurers.

    Reply : 19       28

    asanka Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:25

    there was a fire in Hameedia few months ago, before that @ Nolimit and fashion bug whats wrong !!

    Reply : 4       33

    shanthapriya Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:26

    How can A fire break out in such a cool place on this solar system

    Reply : 4       19

    Kolitha Panditharatne Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:36

    Supposed to be the New Capital City of SL, but no Fire Engines available in the city. I have personally seen the long response time for the fire trucks to arrive.

    Reply : 1       23

    Independent Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:44

    Fire breaks always at NoLimit and CoolPlanet. A cunning act?

    Reply : 7       28

    Ghost Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:06

    A cold day in hell!

    Reply : 0       2

    SL Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:09

    near by Tires shop and the total line is in danger i guess.

    Reply : 0       4

    karu Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:21

    Frequent fire in garment stores in the outskirts of the city.'No smoke without fire' applies to these incidents

    Reply : 1       7

    Shan Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:42

    Pls proof read, it should be dispatched not despatched.

    Reply : 2       2

