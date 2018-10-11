Fire at Cool Planet

2018-10-11 11:46:03

A fire broke out in the leading retailing chain store Cool Planet building at Pelawatte, Battaramulla a short while ago, the Fire Brigade said.

They said they had received the first call at 11.00 a.m. and two fire trucks from the Kotte brigade, two from CMC, and one from the Airforce and two from Dehiwela had been despatched to the location.

Video by D Ruwandi, Damith