Russian tattoo artist arrested in Galle

2018-10-11 11:42:27

A Russian tattoo artist had been arrested at a hotel at Haliwala, Galle yesterday on charges of violating visa conditions.

The Police said the 42-year-old Russian was arrested, while tattooing individuals at the hotel.

The suspect would be produced in the Galle Magistrate's Court today, according to Police.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female Indian national and her two children had also been arrested by the Horana Police on charges of violating visa conditions.

The Police said an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy of the woman were arrested at Wagawatte in Horana yesterday evening.

They would be produced in the Horana Magistrate's Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)