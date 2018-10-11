Subscribe

Russian tattoo artist arrested in Galle

2018-10-11 11:42:27
A Russian tattoo artist had been arrested at a hotel at Haliwala, Galle yesterday on charges of violating visa conditions.

The Police said the 42-year-old Russian was arrested, while tattooing individuals at the hotel.

The suspect would be produced in the Galle Magistrate's Court today, according to Police.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female Indian national and her two children had also been arrested by the Horana Police on charges of violating visa conditions.

The Police said an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy of the woman were arrested at Wagawatte in Horana yesterday evening.

They would be produced in the Horana Magistrate's Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 3

  • Warren Raed Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:22

    What about American citizens contesting presidential elections? Aren't they violating any conditions?

    Reply : 2       33

    Ceylon Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:51

    inhuman,un civilised.2 year old and 8 year old arrested for their visa violations.terrible.this is a terror country now.

    Reply : 14       16

    64x64

    Ann Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:37

    Ceylon, check any other country violating of any visa conditions.

    Reply : 1       8

