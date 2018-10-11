Russian tattoo artist arrested in Galle

A Russian tattoo artist had been arrested at a hotel at Haliwala, Galle yesterday on charges of violating visa conditions.
The Police said the 42-year-old Russian was arrested, while tattooing individuals at the hotel.
The suspect would be produced in the Galle Magistrate's Court today, according to Police.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female Indian national and her two children had also been arrested by the Horana Police on charges of violating visa conditions.
The Police said an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy of the woman were arrested at Wagawatte in Horana yesterday evening.
They would be produced in the Horana Magistrate's Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Warren Raed Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:22
What about American citizens contesting presidential elections? Aren't they violating any conditions?
Reply : 2 33
Ceylon Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:51
inhuman,un civilised.2 year old and 8 year old arrested for their visa violations.terrible.this is a terror country now.
Reply : 14 16
