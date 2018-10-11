Four arrested for unruly behaviour during Dambulla ODI

Four spectators had been arrested during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and England played at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla yesterday on charges of unruly behaviour.
The Police said the spectators, aged between 19 and 22, were identified as residents of Dambulla.
The Police said that the spectators had behaved in an unruly manner, when the match was abandoned due to bad weather.
However a tense situation prevailed between the Police and a group of spectators, when the arrest was made.
The Police said the arrested spectators would be produced in the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Zub Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:22
Hope they didn't show their backs
CLS Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:52
When will they arrest those at the "Diyawanna Stadium" for their unruly behaviour.
