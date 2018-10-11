Subscribe

AG files indictment in Special HC against Ali Roshan, six others

2018-10-11 10:35:03
The Attorney General has filed indictments in Colombo Special High Court against S.N. Roshan alias Ali Roshan and six others over  illegal possession of four elephants during 2012-2015 without a valid license.

The prosecution filed the indictments based on 24 counts over the alleged offences under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and Penal Code.

Other suspects are, H. Nishantha Dhammika, K. Chandana Kumara, G. A. Sashika Chanuka, P. G. Jayalath, H. Priyangika Sanjeewani, and Upali Padmasiri. (Shehan Chamika Silva)

  Comments - 2

  • Sanju Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:11

    Go for it AG !!!

    Reply : 0       6

    Arthur Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:27

    He was the leader of the rogue elephant team. What about arresting the yellow robed men who were involved in laundering rogue elephants.

    Reply : 0       2

