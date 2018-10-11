AG files indictment in Special HC against Ali Roshan, six others

2018-10-11 10:35:03

The Attorney General has filed indictments in Colombo Special High Court against S.N. Roshan alias Ali Roshan and six others over illegal possession of four elephants during 2012-2015 without a valid license.

The prosecution filed the indictments based on 24 counts over the alleged offences under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and Penal Code.

Other suspects are, H. Nishantha Dhammika, K. Chandana Kumara, G. A. Sashika Chanuka, P. G. Jayalath, H. Priyangika Sanjeewani, and Upali Padmasiri. (Shehan Chamika Silva)