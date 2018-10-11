No provision in Constitution for Interim Govt- UNP

2018-10-11 04:21:17

In response to the speculation of moves being made by the Joint Opposition members to form an Interim Government, United National Party MP Mujibur Rahman said the Constitution had no provision with regard to a formation of an Interim Government.

Addressing a news briefing, he said nobody could do anything outside the provisions of the Constitution of the country.

“The Constitution won’t let them form an Interim Government. Therefore, all of these talks are of no value and just pipe dreams. It is pointless to speak of something, which has no sign of becoming a reality,” the MP said.

“The JO members time to time come up with topics to cover up their wrongdoings. This is another attempt to distract people,” he added.

He said that the JO used such tricks trying to topple the Government.

“First they must show a two-thirds majority in Parliament and then think of toppling the Government,” he said.

When a journalist asked whether President Maithripala Sirisena would continue to stay in the coalition Government, he said that they did not think he would quit.

“He can’t quit this Government because the mandate given in January 2015 belongs both to the UNP and the SLFP. Neither of them secured the majority. Hence, he has to stay until the term expires,” the MP said. (Sheain Fernandopulle)

