Hirunika denies getting 'Maga Neguma' funds

Government MP Hirunika Premachandra yesterday vehemently denied that she had taken out funds from the Maga Neguma account.
In a hard hitting speech in Parliament last evening, Ms. Premachandra said she has never done and never will engage in low class politics. She said she had never accepted money from anyone. “I have never engaged in low class politics", she re-emphasised. This story is a classic example of media terrorism that is prevailing in the country today,” she said.
“I request that FCID carry out an investigation into this and if needed I will also give a statement on the matter. If not I will go to the FCID office and give a statement,” she added.
Hitting hard at media further she said general public will attack media houses before long if they continue to act in the manner they are acting now. “ It was the brother of a person who owns a media house that killed my father former Presidential Advisor Baratha Lakshman Premachandra,” she also said.
She also alleged that persons with vested interests were attempting to get backbenchers in Parliament to sling mud at her.(Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Yahiya Thursday, 11 October 2018 09:24
Your leader is backing him.
Reply : 6 12
ANTON Thursday, 11 October 2018 09:32
SHE DENIES OR HAS SHE FORGOTTEN SOMETHING ?
Reply : 10 15
Potta Harry Thursday, 11 October 2018 09:57
Will change stance once revealed like in abduction case.
Reply : 0 8
DHA Thursday, 11 October 2018 09:52
Oh...another amnesia case...!!!
Reply : 1 6
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 11 October 2018 10:12
Do you deny your party thugs abducted a man and bought him over to you at your party office and they were all found guilty except for you bcos you used your influence to escape.
Reply : 1 12
Sunil Thursday, 11 October 2018 10:19
"Never engaged in low-class politics"? Only kidnappings?
Reply : 0 14
s.shiha Thursday, 11 October 2018 11:07
What you are saying is true
Reply : 11 6
Ghost Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:15
About the media? Damn right!!!!
Reply : 1 4
Ghost Thursday, 11 October 2018 13:16
Where was the media when Basil was running the shore?????
Reply : 0 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.