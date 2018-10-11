Hirunika denies getting 'Maga Neguma' funds

2018-10-11 09:13:21

Government MP Hirunika Premachandra yesterday vehemently denied that she had taken out funds from the Maga Neguma account.

In a hard hitting speech in Parliament last evening, Ms. Premachandra said she has never done and never will engage in low class politics. She said she had never accepted money from anyone. “I have never engaged in low class politics", she re-emphasised. This story is a classic example of media terrorism that is prevailing in the country today,” she said.

“I request that FCID carry out an investigation into this and if needed I will also give a statement on the matter. If not I will go to the FCID office and give a statement,” she added.

Hitting hard at media further she said general public will attack media houses before long if they continue to act in the manner they are acting now. “ It was the brother of a person who owns a media house that killed my father former Presidential Advisor Baratha Lakshman Premachandra,” she also said.

She also alleged that persons with vested interests were attempting to get backbenchers in Parliament to sling mud at her.(Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)