LIOC prices increased

2018-10-11 07:04:38
5
1490

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) also increased the petrol and diesel prices with effect from last night, LIOC  sources said.

They said that according to the current revision, Lanka Petrol 92 per litre will be increased by Rs.5 and the revised price is Rs.155, XtraPremium 95 (Euro 4) petrol will be sold at Rs.172, an increase of Rs.8 per litre, while XtraPremium (Euro 3) will be sold at Rs.159, an increase of Rs.6 per litre.

One litre of Lanka Auto Diesel was increased by Rs.6 and the revised price is Rs.129, one litre of Lanka Super Diesel will be increased by Rs.8 and the revised price is Rs.141 and one litre of XtraMile Diesel will be increased by Rs.6 and the revised price is 133, it said.

However, the price of Lanka Kerosene will remain as Rs. 70 per litre (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

  Comments - 5

  • Oil Futures Thursday, 11 October 2018 09:27

    Why cannot Government mitigate such price fluctuations by hedging through OIL FUTURES?

    Reply : 1       4

    SL in KSA Thursday, 11 October 2018 10:27

    Here we go once again. :P

    Reply : 1       2

    lkboy Thursday, 11 October 2018 10:34

    where is the private sector competition?

    Reply : 0       2

    Lanka Shantha Thursday, 11 October 2018 10:59

    In India, petrol price was reduced recently.How come here to increase?Bringing it from Moon to us?

    Reply : 0       3

    64x64

    Ramesh Thursday, 11 October 2018 12:15

    True. In India every thing is cheap.

    Reply : 1       1

