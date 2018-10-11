LIOC prices increased

2018-10-11 07:04:38

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) also increased the petrol and diesel prices with effect from last night, LIOC sources said.

They said that according to the current revision, Lanka Petrol 92 per litre will be increased by Rs.5 and the revised price is Rs.155, XtraPremium 95 (Euro 4) petrol will be sold at Rs.172, an increase of Rs.8 per litre, while XtraPremium (Euro 3) will be sold at Rs.159, an increase of Rs.6 per litre.

One litre of Lanka Auto Diesel was increased by Rs.6 and the revised price is Rs.129, one litre of Lanka Super Diesel will be increased by Rs.8 and the revised price is Rs.141 and one litre of XtraMile Diesel will be increased by Rs.6 and the revised price is 133, it said.

However, the price of Lanka Kerosene will remain as Rs. 70 per litre (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)