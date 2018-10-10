Subscribe

Fuel prices increased again

2018-10-10 20:03:29
0
363

The retail prices of fuel have been revised with effect from midnight today based on the fuel pricing formula, the Finance Ministry said.

Accordingly, the prices of fuel were increased as follows:

Petrol (Octane 92) per litre will be increased by Rs.6 and the revised price is Rs.155, Petrol (Octane 95) will be sold at Rs.169 an increase of Rs.8 per litre. One litre of Super Diesel will be increased by Rs.8 and the revised price is Rs.141.

The prices of Auto Diesel would remain unchanged.

