SC amends dress code for female lawyers

2018-10-10 18:45:39
The Supreme Court has amended the decades-old attire of female Attorneys-at-Law by allowing them to wear frocks below knee length and black coats, trousers up to the ankle with a high-necked long-sleeved shirt with collar, by issuing an Extraordinary Gazette.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court amended the Attire of Judges and Attorneys-at-Law Rules 1978 by deletion of Rule 7, substituting the Attire of Judges and Attorneys-at-Law Rules of 2018.

As per the new rule, the attire of female Attorneys-at-Law shall be, White, black, grey or mauve saree and jacket, or white, black, grey or mauve frock below the knee length or black coat and black long trousers up to the ankle with high necked white long sleeved shirt with collar tucked inside the trouser and black gown/cloak.

Meanwhile, the maternity wear shall be a black high necked long frock below the knee length with a white long sleeved shirt and black gown or the saree and jacket said colours with black gown/cloak. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)

