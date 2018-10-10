Subscribe

Sniffer-dog electrocuted, handler hospitalised

2018-10-10 16:16:31
4
2995

Narcotic busting sniffer-dog ‘Cooper’ was killed after being electrocuted while his handler, a Police Constable was hospitalized at Irattai Periyakulam in Vavuniya this morning.

The Police said the sniffer-dog was electrocuted when the dog touched the electric fence of the Irattai Periyakulam Police Station, while it was taken for its routine physical exercise.

Constable Udayakumara, who tried to rescue the dog, was also injured due to electric shock.

He was admitted to the Vavuniya General Hospital.

The Police said the fence had electric protection due to wild elephant threat.(Darshana Sanjeewa and Romesh Madushanka)

  Comments - 4

  • Ajja Wednesday, 10 October 2018 16:57

    Oh!! what a crime..

    Reply : 0       9

    lkboy Wednesday, 10 October 2018 17:32

    So sad!

    Reply : 0       10

    Senewi Wednesday, 10 October 2018 17:43

    This electric fence seems to be illegal.

    Reply : 2       9

    ravin Wednesday, 10 October 2018 17:55

    Pure negligence by police. Not the handler of dog. Poor dog. The way dog's leg burnt wire must be at ground level (4 - 5 inches above ground) . Electric fence for rabbits?

    Reply : 0       18

