Taking semi-nude photos: Three youths released

The three youths, who were remanded on charges of posting semi-naked photostaken on top of the Pidurangala Rock on social media, were warned and released by the Dambulla Magistrate today.
They were released on a fine of Rs.1, 500 each after they pledged guilty.
The youths, residents of Galewela, were arrested on September 26 after they surrendered to the Sigiriya Police. (Kanchana Kumara Ariyadasa)
ANTON Wednesday, 10 October 2018 14:34
NOW OUR FARMERS WILL START WEARING DENIM JEANS INSTEAD OF AMUDE.
Reply : 1 3
Cyril Adihetti Wednesday, 10 October 2018 14:35
Now each of them has a value on his Pidurangala.
Reply : 0 2
Karu Wednesday, 10 October 2018 14:37
With all respects to the Honourable Court, I wonder wether the cost incurred by the state in prosecuting them is worth all the bla bla. Hon PM too was concerned about it.
Reply : 0 3
BuffaloaCitizen Wednesday, 10 October 2018 14:38
A very silly nation... on the same logic we should ban all farmers wearing amuday showing off their buttocks in paddy fields around A'pura, Sigiriya
Reply : 2 2
lkboy Wednesday, 10 October 2018 15:31
Hope they learned the lesson.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.