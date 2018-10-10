Taking semi-nude photos: Three youths released

2018-10-10 14:15:20

The three youths, who were remanded on charges of posting semi-naked photostaken on top of the Pidurangala Rock on social media, were warned and released by the Dambulla Magistrate today.

They were released on a fine of Rs.1, 500 each after they pledged guilty.

The youths, residents of Galewela, were arrested on September 26 after they surrendered to the Sigiriya Police. (Kanchana Kumara Ariyadasa)