Titli moves away; rains may persist; Met dept.

2018-10-10 12:30:41

The atmospheric disturbance over the island would create heavy showers, thundershowers with strong winds in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, the Meteorology Department said.

Duty Meteorologist said that the depression in the Bay of Bengal that concentrated into a Cyclonic Storm named Titli, was now 1,000 kilometres away from Trincomalee.

“The storm will be moving away from the country within the next couple of days,” he said.

“Therefore, the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota would be rough and the wind speeds could increase up to 50 km/h at times,” he said.

“The cyclonic storm Luban, is now 2,400 km away from Colombo in the southwest region of the Arabian Sea. It has intensified in to a severe cyclonic storm moved west-northwestwards.

“Rains and strong winds would be expected because of Luban. Heavy rains of 75 mm could be expected in the Southern, Uva Provinces and Kalutara, Ratnapura Districts.