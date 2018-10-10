Subscribe

Banda spills the beans: Three accomplices of Makandure Madush arrested

2018-10-10 11:23:39
4
1657

Three accomplices of leading underworld gangsters operating from overseas, Makandure Madush and Athurugiriye Ladiya, had been arrested by the Organized Crimes Division Officers in Homagama with fire arms and ammunition.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the suspects were identified as Nalin Gunaratne (40) alias Nariya, Uduwanage Shamila Deshapriya (40) and Dinesh Rangana Premalal (29) alias Fanta, and were residents of Homagama.

He said the suspects were arrested on Monday following the questioning of a suspect in Police custody, Ranasinghe Arachchige Asitha Banda alias Banda.

Banda was injured in a shootout with the Police in Athurugiriya on October 4.

SP Gunasekera said the Police recovered a micro pistol, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition from  Dinesh Rangana Premalal (Fanta).

Further investigation revealed the arrested suspects were also wanted in connection over a murder attempt on gem merchant in Ratnapura on August 14.

SP Gunasekera said that the suspects had been detained for further questioning till October 12 after being produced in the Homagama Magistrate's Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 4

  • Shehan Wednesday, 10 October 2018 13:36

    Please don't bail out these murders. A cancer to Society. Sentence idiots to life in prison.

    Reply : 1       21

    srilankan Wednesday, 10 October 2018 13:49

    Good Job OCD officers!

    Reply : 0       21

    Paul Wednesday, 10 October 2018 15:47

    Show them the kalani river from the kaduwela bridge

    Reply : 0       0

    Mara Wednesday, 10 October 2018 15:57

    Welldone Police! Pls ask them to show their hidden weapons and take them out for a ride!! Thanks

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty