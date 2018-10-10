Banda spills the beans: Three accomplices of Makandure Madush arrested

2018-10-10 11:23:39

Three accomplices of leading underworld gangsters operating from overseas, Makandure Madush and Athurugiriye Ladiya, had been arrested by the Organized Crimes Division Officers in Homagama with fire arms and ammunition.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the suspects were identified as Nalin Gunaratne (40) alias Nariya, Uduwanage Shamila Deshapriya (40) and Dinesh Rangana Premalal (29) alias Fanta, and were residents of Homagama.

He said the suspects were arrested on Monday following the questioning of a suspect in Police custody, Ranasinghe Arachchige Asitha Banda alias Banda.

Banda was injured in a shootout with the Police in Athurugiriya on October 4.

SP Gunasekera said the Police recovered a micro pistol, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition from Dinesh Rangana Premalal (Fanta).

Further investigation revealed the arrested suspects were also wanted in connection over a murder attempt on gem merchant in Ratnapura on August 14.

SP Gunasekera said that the suspects had been detained for further questioning till October 12 after being produced in the Homagama Magistrate's Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)