Rajarata Uni: Medical Faculty heads submit resignation

The Department Heads of the Rajarata University’s Medical Faculty have submitted their resignation as a protest against the decision by the Vice Chancellor to stop the retention allowance paid to university teachers, an official said yesterday.
Prof. Channa Jayasumana of the Medical Faculty told Daily Mirror there were 14 Department Heads at the university and that this was the first time that such a thing had happened in Sri Lanka.
He said the retention allowance had been stopped without any prior notice.
The Medical Faculty was inaugurated in 2006 and up to date some 1,200 medical graduates had passed out from this university. (Kelum Bandara)
Daya Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:06
Lets get this straight. Retention allowance is above the base salary negotiated with the individuals to retain as a counter offer when there is an offer to join elsewhere. If VC decided that mean HR think the person no need to be retain. The person also has the right to join elsewhere. There is no need for a protest here.
Reply : 1 6
Yahiya Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:09
Resignation not the solution. You can go to talks
Reply : 0 8
Lord Wolfstein Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:31
As the word retention says, the allowance is withheld
Reply : 0 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.