Rajarata Uni: Medical Faculty heads submit resignation

2018-10-10 04:28:05

The Department Heads of the Rajarata University’s Medical Faculty have submitted their resignation as a protest against the decision by the Vice Chancellor to stop the retention allowance paid to university teachers, an official said yesterday.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana of the Medical Faculty told Daily Mirror there were 14 Department Heads at the university and that this was the first time that such a thing had happened in Sri Lanka.

He said the retention allowance had been stopped without any prior notice.

The Medical Faculty was inaugurated in 2006 and up to date some 1,200 medical graduates had passed out from this university. (Kelum Bandara)