I never made a confession: Hirunika

Government MP Hirunika Premachandran told Parliament today that she did not make a confession on the case of abduction case in which her supporters were alleged to have been involved.

“Reports which said I made a confession on the abduction case were false as I never made a confession. I did not have to make a confession as I was never involved in it,” she said. She complained that the reports have caused distress to her.

“I only agreed to an amicable settlement to the case on the advice of government lawyers,” she added. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)