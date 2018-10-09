I never made a confession: Hirunika

Government MP Hirunika Premachandran told Parliament today that she did not make a confession on the case of abduction case in which her supporters were alleged to have been involved.
“Reports which said I made a confession on the abduction case were false as I never made a confession. I did not have to make a confession as I was never involved in it,” she said. She complained that the reports have caused distress to her.
“I only agreed to an amicable settlement to the case on the advice of government lawyers,” she added. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Sunil Wednesday, 10 October 2018 08:31
The bandit queen following the footsteps of her father.
Reply : 3 23
Yahiya Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:12
Father is best politician. She also very near to people.
Reply : 15 5
sigiriya Wednesday, 10 October 2018 09:46
To me an 'amicable settlement' means a confession.Politicians seem to suffer from the sickness - 'I forgot'!
Reply : 1 1
leo Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:07
At the time of the abduction, you mentioned that you did it to sort out a marriage dispute between the abducted and his spouse. So at that time you were a Marriage Counselor, yet today you have forgotten it. Following example of your heart throb Duminda.
Reply : 0 1
