Even I'm unable to comprehend pricing formula: Mangala

2018-10-10 02:47:23

The Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said yesterday that even he cannot comprehend what this pricing formula was.

He said further that when people come to know what this formula was, they will also be affected mentally.

Minister Mangala Samaraweera made this comment at a media briefing held yesterday at the UNP head quarters Sirikotha in Pitakotte, replying to a question posed by a journalist. With the Pricing Formula on the Fuel pricing is in operation, it cannot be expected that there would be a price reduction today.

He also stated that until the beginning of February next year, one cannot have any hopes of a reduction in the price of oil in the World Market. The price increase of oil in the World Market and the value of the rupee are directly having their impact on the fuel price and it is expected to have a media briefing somewhere next week on the declaration of the pricing formula. (Nimala Kodituwakku)