Subscribe

There won't be any change of Govt: Kiriella

2018-10-10 01:22:12
0
46

House Leader and Minister, Lakshman Kiriella said today there would be no change in the government as claimed by the opposition and that the good governance government or the United National Front had a clear mandate to govern the country.

He told parliament that this government was not prepared nor had it any mandate to form a government with the political parties that were rejected by the people.

The minister said this in response to a question asked by UNP MP S.M. Marikkar regarding the government's stance on the media reports hinting at a change of government and moves to join two factions.

"I don't believe such a thing will happen. The mandate is with the good governance government," he said. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty