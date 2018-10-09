Subscribe

Voice samples match with those in tape: CID

2018-10-09 22:12:31
The Government Analyst’s report states that the voice samples provided by DIG Nalaka de Silva and Namal Kumara have tallied with those in the tape, the CID said.

It submitted the relevant voice samples to the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court today after they received the samples from the Government Analyst on Monday.

The Magistrate had wanted to check whether the DIG’s voice matched with that in the recorded telephone conversation between him and dNamal Kumara. (Nimanthi Ranasinghe)

