Tourist Board-managed holiday resorts not up to the required standard

2018-10-09 21:26:23
State Minister of Tourism, Ranjith Aluvihare said topday the conditions prevailing in the holiday resorts, circuit bungalows and hotels operated by the Sri Lanka Tourism Board were not up to the required standard and should be refurbished.

He said he inspected the tourist bungalows and hotels in Nuwara-Eliya, Bandarawela, Kataragama, Bentota, Ella, Wellawaya and Weeraketiya.

The minister said these places should be refurbished if they were to compete with the hotels and resorts operated by the private sector.

He said financial assistance could be obtained under the Enterprise Sri Lanka programme.

