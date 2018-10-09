Subscribe

Keeping schools open: Provincial, Zonal Education Directors to decide

2018-10-09 19:24:42
0
31

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has empowered Provincial and Zonal Education Directors to make a decision on whether to keep open schools in areas affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

School principals should take a decision on whether to open their respective schools after consulting the provincial or district education directors only if school work be undertaken due to dangers posed by floods or landslides, Kariyawasam said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

