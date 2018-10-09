Boralesgamuwa accident: Doctor re-remanded

The doctor, who was involved in the Boralesgamuwa accident in which a Police Inspector was killed, was re-remanded till October 16 by the Gangodawila Magistrate today.
The Inspector attached to the Police Field Force Headquarters was killed while his wife and two children were injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and the Jeep driven by the doctor on September 30.
Traffic DIG Ajith Rohana said the police had asked for the doctor to be re-remanded because the investigations into the tragedy were still not completed.
She was undergoing treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital under police custody. The Police said the doctor was under influence of liquor at the time of the accident.
A breathalyzer test soon after the accident and shown she had more than 80 milligrams of liquor in her blood stream. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
lkboy Tuesday, 9 October 2018 17:10
Where is GMOA?
Reply : 1 33
Rdf Tuesday, 9 October 2018 19:22
She is not a GMOA member. She is a member of AMS ( association of medical specialists). That’s why.
Reply : 0 3
Warren Raed Tuesday, 9 October 2018 19:35
I wonder why the GMOA are not going on a protest at the Lipton Roundabout for her release? LOL
Reply : 0 5
ravin Tuesday, 9 October 2018 17:35
Remanded? At where? hospital? prisons?
Reply : 0 20
neil alvis Tuesday, 9 October 2018 17:51
her licence should be cancelled immediately - a drunked bum not fit to practice medicine, let alone being a specialist. an utter fool!
Reply : 1 37
Ceylon Tuesday, 9 October 2018 18:59
my god this is the justice you demanding?.still inquiries not over.not court trial yet.no judgementment yet.you allready judged everything without facts.you believe ehst srilanka police say ???.
Reply : 8 3
Warren Raed Tuesday, 9 October 2018 19:36
In Banana Republic? No way. Here all big people go Scott Free.
Reply : 0 4
Rao Tuesday, 9 October 2018 19:05
Didn't find any water bottles?
Reply : 0 6
Roshan Tuesday, 9 October 2018 19:37
Since the victim is a Policemen there will be some justice. If it was a innocent civilian the case would have been berried and she must have gone out of the country.
Reply : 0 7
