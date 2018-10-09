Boralesgamuwa accident: Doctor re-remanded

2018-10-09 16:31:16

The doctor, who was involved in the Boralesgamuwa accident in which a Police Inspector was killed, was re-remanded till October 16 by the Gangodawila Magistrate today.

The Inspector attached to the Police Field Force Headquarters was killed while his wife and two children were injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and the Jeep driven by the doctor on September 30.

Traffic DIG Ajith Rohana said the police had asked for the doctor to be re-remanded because the investigations into the tragedy were still not completed.

She was undergoing treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital under police custody. The Police said the doctor was under influence of liquor at the time of the accident.

A breathalyzer test soon after the accident and shown she had more than 80 milligrams of liquor in her blood stream. (Darshana Sanjeewa)